Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Wish for Nick Jonas Proves They Are Relationship Goals

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 1:18 PM

Happy birthday, Nick Jonas!

The Jonas Brothers singer turned 27 years old on Monday. Of course, nobody was more excited about his big day than his wife Priyanka Chopra. To celebrate the major milestone, the 37-year-old actress shared a special message for her main man on Instagram.

"The light of my life. [Every day] with you is better than the last," she wrote alongside a photo montage of the couple. "You deserve all the happiness in the world. Thank you for being the most generous loving man I have ever met. Thank you for being mine. Happy birthday Jaan. I love you @nickjonas."

The series of sweet snapshots showed many memorable moments from the birthday boy's past year. From featuring footage from the JoBros' concerts and their "Sucker" music video to posting pics from the couple's wedding and their Vogue video shoots, the Quantico star made sure to include several highlights.

However, Chopra wasn't the only one in the famous family to wish Nick a happy birthday. Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas also sent their best wishes via Instagram.

"Happy Birthday to my dude! Love ya man," Joe wrote on the social network alongside a series of pictures. "Stay awesome. Keeping growing. keep making people smile. Here's a few of my favorite photos."

If this year is anything like the last one, Nick is in for an epic time. From saying "I do" and getting the band back together to winning awards and traveling with family, it was certainly a time he'll never forget.

We can't wait to see what this next year will bring!

