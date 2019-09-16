Liam Payne Looks "Incredibly Happy" With New Girlfriend Maya Henry

Liam Payne, Maya Henry

Happiness looks good on you Liam Payne.

Earlier today, photographers spotted the former One Direction singer arriving at a London airport. And as it turns out, he wasn't alone.

In pictures obtained by E! News, Liam was seen holding hands with new girlfriend Maya Henry as they arrived into Heathrow Airport.

"They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

Liam kept things casual in a red T-shirt and white sweatpants. As for Maya, she matched in a white sweater and blue denim jeans.

She completed her look with a black Bvlgari bag as she walked through the crowded airport.

While Liam tries to keep his personal life on the private side, some fans may be curious to learn more about his new leading lady. The model has worked with Vogue Ukraine, Glamour and Elle Romania.

And when she posted a recent photo shoot, Liam couldn't help but write "flawless" in the comment section.

Liam's new relationship with Maya comes after the music superstar experienced romance rumors with Naomi Campbell. The pair both attended the 2019 Portrait Gala in London and were spotted at the Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix.

Ultimately, all those little things didn't end up to be anything serious. Besides, Liam is also focusing on new music and being the best dad to his son.

In other words, he's totally in the right direction.

