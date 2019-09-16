Sophie Turner Is Going to Survive in First Post-Game of Thrones Series

Sansa Stark was the ultimate survivor on Game of Thrones and now Sophie Turner is going to do that—Survive—in her next TV series role.

Turner has signed on to star opposite The Walking Dead and Straight Outta Compton star Corey Hawkins in Survive, a new series coming to Quibi from director Mark Pellington. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi" Turner said in a statement. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need"