Sophie Turner Is Going to Survive in First Post-Game of Thrones Series

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 1:00 PM
Sansa Stark was the ultimate survivor on Game of Thrones and now Sophie Turner is going to do that—Survive—in her next TV series role.
Turner has signed on to star opposite The Walking Dead and Straight Outta Compton star Corey Hawkins in Survive, a new series coming to Quibi from director Mark Pellington. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Alex Morel.
"I couldn't be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi" Turner said in a statement. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need"
Survive follows Turner's Jane after her plane crashes on a remote snow-covered mountain (good thing Turner's used to those conditions thanks to calling Winterfell home for eight seasons). She must pull herself out of the wreckage and fight for her life alongside Paul (Hawkins), as the two remaining survivors. Together, the duo journey through the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.
Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar wrote the project which hails from EMH Consulting Group and Gunpowder & Sky.
"After reading the script, it was clear that we'd need to find the right artist to take on the lead role in Survive and we couldn't be happier than to have Sophie starring who brings a high caliber of talent to the table," Van Toffler, CEO of Gunpowder & Sky, said in a statement. "I'm also thrilled to be making a movie with Mark Pellington who had the office next to me at MTV in the 80s and has grown to be an exceptional director."
Turner and Hawkins are the latest stars to join Quibi's growing roster of talent. This is Turner's first series project since Game of Thrones wrapped up earlier in 2019. Find out what her Game of Thrones costars are doing now that the show is over below.
HBO
Expect to see Nikolaj Coster-Waldau on the big screen quite a bit. The Jaime Lannister actor has roles in Domino, Suicide Tourist, Notat and The Silencing.
Coster-Waldau also just got cast in a new FX pilot about talent agents in the 80s, titled Gone Hollywood.
Per THR, "set in 1980, the pilot centers on a group of agents who leave an old-guard firm and found their own agency that skyrockets to industry dominance, disrupting the business and changing movies forever. The fictional characters in the series will mix with real-life entertainment figures and events."
HBO
Now that Emilia Clarke has said goodbye to her dragons, she's heading to the big screen. Clarke already completed work on Above Suspicion, a new movie about the first murder conviction of an FBI agent, and the romantic comedy Last Christmas opposite Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson.
HBO
Sophie Turner is going from one franchise to the next now that Thrones is over. The long-gestating Dark Phoenix, an X-Men movie, was released in June. She also worked on the movies Broken Soldier and Heavy. Turner will star opposite Corey Hawkins in Survive, a new series on Quibi.
HBO
After he wrapped work on Game of Thrones, Kit Harington took to the stage in True West. He voiced a character in 2019's How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and made his Saturday Night Live debut as host in April 2019. He's set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside former costar Richard Madden in Eternals.
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams filmed an X-Men spinoff movie, The New Mutants, some time ago, but its release has been delayed. It's slayed for summer 2019, but whether that actually happens is anybody's guess. She's attached to the flick The Owners. She recently signed on to guest judge the UK version of RuPaul's Drag Race. Williams has also joined the cast of a new six-art Sky comedy series about a young woman with a very unique set of skills whose life gets turned upside down by a prank.
HBO
Lena Headey is heading back to the big screen after Game of Thrones. She has a role in The Flood, opposite Game of Thrones costar Iain Glen, and is attached to flicks Gunpowder Milkshake and Crooks. Headey will also lend her voice to Netflix's Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.
HBO
Now that Peter Dinklage bid farewell to Tyrion Lannister, you'll be able to hear his voice in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and The Croods 2. He's also attached to The Thicket and The Dwarf, both on the big screen.
HBO
When she's not providing her voice as Captain Phasma in the Star Wars Resistance cartoon series, she's also working on The Friend and The Personal History of David Copperfield.
HBO
Iain Glen will star opposite Lena Headey in The Flood. He also has What About Love and Haven: Above Sky in the works and is in Titans season two.
HBO
When he's done with Bran Stark, Isaac Hempstead-Wright can next be seen in The Blue Mauritius.
HBO
After Thrones, Carice van Houten can be seen opposite Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Domino, and she has roles in Lost Girls and Love Hotels, Instinct and a new TV miniseries Temple.
HBO
After Thrones, Alfie Allen has two movies coming out, Jojo Rabbit and How to Build a Girl. He'll also appear in the new season of Hulu's Harlots.
HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel is jumping to Hulu for her next TV series, Mindy Kaling's Four Weddings and a Funeral. She's also attached to The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and Holly Slept Over.
No premiere date for Survive was announced.
