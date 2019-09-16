Kendall Jenner Is Almost Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair at Burberry's London Fashion Week Show

Kendall Jenner, is that you?

The 23-year-old supermodel debuted a new blonde hairdo on Monday! While walking the runway at Burberry's London Fashion Week Show, Kendall showed off her lighter locks. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also took to her Instagram Story to give her followers a close-up view of her highlighted hair, posting a video and writing, "hi."

It was just days ago that Kendall was sporting her classic brunette hair while attending New York Fashion Week events. So, it seems as though her new blonde 'do is a recent change. It's possible that Kendall made the change just for the runway show, her first of the fashion season. Kendall previously donned a blonde wig for the Balmain fall 2016 show.