Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors After Getting Flirty on Instagram

It looks like Nick Viall's journey to find love isn't over yet.

The Bachelor alum has sparked romance rumors with Rachel Bilson.

While neither star has commented on a relationship status, social media sleuths have picked up on a few potential clues—some of which date back to earlier this summer.

Back in July, Viall interviewed Bilson for an episode of his podcast The Viall Files. During the episode, the season 21 star admitted he "professionally" slid into The O.C. alumna's DMs and invited her to be on the show.

"I knew that Rachel was a big Bachelor fan," he said. "I've been a fan of Rachel for some time. I had noticed throughout, maybe the past couple of years, there was one time I think you might have commented on my Instagram and I noticed it. I was like, '[Gasp!] Really?'"

"You didn't slide into my DMs then," she replied. "You could have told me you were excited then."