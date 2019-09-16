Model Rocky Barnes Is Pregnant With First Child

Influencer Rocky Barnes' Instagram feed is about to get a bump in content.

The 32-year-old announced on Monday that she and husband Matthew Cooper are expecting their first child. In a series of pictures, the all-smiles model, clad in a striped bikini, cradled her belly while posing with her photographer love. "SO EXCITED to finally announce we have a Mini Cooper on the way!" she shared with her 1.7 million followers. "@matt_coop #20weeks."

Just hours earlier, Rocky—real name: Rachel—took to social media to celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary. "I couldn't stop smiling looking back on all our wedding pics!" she wrote. "What an epic day! I am so lucky to have found you. You show me unconditional love daily and always put us first. I love how much fun we have, and how much we have accomplished together. You truly are my better half. Love you babe! #rockytakescoop."