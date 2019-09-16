Hustlers IRL vs. the Movie: What They Changed and Left Out

Truth is stranger than fiction...or is it?

Based on journalist Jessica Pressler's December 2015 story for The Cut titled The Hustlers at Scores, Hustlers tells the story of the four exotic dancers, led by Jennifer Lopez's Ramona and Constance Wu's Destiny, who conned at least four men out of over $200,000 by drugging them in 2014. Released on Friday, the highly anticipated film over-performed at the box office, bringing in $34 million, as movie-goers learned the harsh truth about the culture of strip clubs while also gasping over J.Lo's impressive pole-dancing skills/abs.

Of course, there were some changes that had to be made by Lorene Scafaria when she was taking the too-wild-to-be-made-up story from the page to the screen, with the director and writer explaining in interviews that she wrote the script based more on Pressler's article than the court records, wanting to focus on the relationships and reasoning behind the crime.