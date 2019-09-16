Big Little Lies Season 3? Laura Dern on the Possibility of Reuniting With Her "Family"

Big Little Lies is over. Until it isn't. Again.

HBO seems to think the story of the Monterey Five is done with, so do many of its stars and the series creator David E. Kelley, but Nicole Kidman, one of the stars and executive producers on the series, wants to keep the door open.

"She's a producer, so she would know more than me," Laura Dern told E! News at LA Loves Alex's Lemonade Stand, a charity event for childhood cancer awareness month. "But we could never have more fun. We are truly a family, all my buddies that I work with are like aunts to Jaya now. There's no happier place to work on earth and I could not love a character more."