Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Join Beyoncé, Jay-Z and More Couples Who Love to Match

Celeb couples love a good twinning moment!

Over the weekend, Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter rocked matching outfits while out and about in Los Angeles. For their day of activities in the city, The Hills: New Beginnings star and the "Mother's Daughter" singer donned ripped jeans and matching black T-shirts while displaying a bit of PDA. This matching moment followed just days after the duo sported another identical look while out in New York City.

Miley and Kaitlynn aren't alone, couples like Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, as well as David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have all sported matching outfits over the years.