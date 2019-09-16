All Those Kylie Jenner Photoshop Rumors Have Officially Been Shot Down

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 9:04 AM
Remember all ofKylie Jenner's stunning vacation pics? Many of those incredible snaps were actually shot on film.
Over the summer, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star embarked on a number of incredible trips around the world, from Turks and Caicos for Kylie Skin to Italy for her 22nd birthday. While on these adventures, Kylie had her pal, photographer Amber Asaly, by her side to capture all of the memorable moments.
"Kylie invited me on her Kylie Skin trip as a friend, but also to catch the vibes and get cute pictures," Amber shares with Cosmopolitan in a new interview, published Monday. "And when I'm in a beautiful location with beautiful people and I happen to have dope cameras, I'm gonna do my thing no matter what. And they want dope pictures too, so it kinda just works hand-in-hand."
Amber calls the Kylie Skin trip "amazing," noting that it was "so beautiful" and "photoshoot ready."
"So it made everything really easy—gorgeous natural light, gorgeous location, the house that we stayed in was just insane, or mansion, I can't even call it a house," she tells the outlet.
Shortly after that trip, Amber was invited on Kylie's jaw-dropping #birthdaytour in Europe. The getaway, for Kylie's 22nd birthday celebrations, was also attended by Travis Scott, Stormi Webster, Sofia Richie, Scott Disick and Kylie's momager, Kris Jenner.
While there, the birthday squad had a number of impromptu photo sessions, with Amber capturing gorgeous pictures. In one incredible shot, Kylie was captured posing in a colorful Dior bikini on a luxury yacht.
"Those photos just looked insane, Kylie's body looked insane, her face was perfect, the light was amazing. We shot it in 15 minutes and they're our favorite photos ever," Amber tells Cosmo.
And, as for those constant Kylie Photoshop claims, Amber actually shoots on film, which means it's not as easy to touch up images, like with digital. So, while color-correcting is possible, Amber's photos are less likely to be heavily Photoshopped.
"I'll be like, 'let me color correct, let me do a couple things to them.' And then I send to [Kylie], and it just goes from there," Amber explains. "I feel like film captures a vibe so much better than digital ever can, and ever will, because it's one moment, click. And then that's it...You don't have 100 opportunities, you don't have an SD card...It's just one shot, that's it."
