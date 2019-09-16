Taylor Swift Joins The Voice Season 17 as "Mega Mentor"

Taylor Swift is joining The Voice. The superstar will return to the role of "mega mentor" for season 17 of the NBC singing competition series. Swift's role was announced by returning The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton on Instagram.

In her role, Swift will join coaches Shelton, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani to mentor the contestants and prepare the teams for the Knockout Rounds. Those begin in late October.

During the Knockouts, the artists are paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Swift will be there to work with all four teams, providing feedback, suggestions and praise in advance of the performances.