Taylor Swift Joins The Voice Season 17 as "Mega Mentor"

NBC
Taylor Swift is joining The Voice. The superstar will return to the role of "mega mentor" for season 17 of the NBC singing competition series. Swift's role was announced by returning The Voice coaches John Legend and Blake Shelton on Instagram.
In her role, Swift will join coaches Shelton, Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani to mentor the contestants and prepare the teams for the Knockout Rounds. Those begin in late October.
During the Knockouts, the artists are paired with a teammate and select their own songs to perform individually. Swift will be there to work with all four teams, providing feedback, suggestions and praise in advance of the performances.
The coaches alone pick the winner during the Knockouts. The artist not selected then become available to be stolen by another coach. This season each coach only steal during the Knockouts. The Knockouts were not part of season 16.
Swift was previously Mega Mentor during season seven of The Voice. The 10-time Grammy winner also performed "ME!" during the season 16 finale.
Other mentors involved in The Voice season 17 include Normani for Team Kelly, Will.i.am for Team Gwen, Usher for Team Legend and Darius Rucker for Team Blake.
This is the first season without longtime coach Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 frontman left the show after 16 seasons in a surprise announcement. Stefani, who has served as a coach before, was immediately named his replacement.
The Voice season 17 premieres Monday, Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)