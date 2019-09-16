Kelly Clarkson Totally Forgetting Meghan Markle's Name Is Such a Monday Mood

Kelly Clarkson is feeling royally flushed.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the new talk show host was put to the test to see just how quick she is on her feet. The challenge: How quickly can she recognize these A-listers and come up with questions for them. Simple, right? Well…

The American Idol has no problem with Justin Timberlake, Chris Hemsworth—"He's good looking!"—Drake or even Jennifer Lopez. "I would ask how on earth she gets that body at any age and still maintains it," Clarkson joked. "I hate her." But she hit a road block when Meghan Markle's pictured popped up on screen. Indeed, she completely blanked on who she was looking at. Cue the long pause.

Thankfully, host Ellen DeGeneres had her back and gave her a little reminder. "Oh, she was on Suits," proclaimed Clarkson. "Actually, I love Suits. I don't know why she doesn't look like a Meghan to me. Maybe I'll ask her that." (Clarkson's gut isn't wrong: The Duchess of Sussex's real name is Rachel.)