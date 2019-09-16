Jennifer Lopez Proves There's No Use Trying to Trick Ellen DeGeneres

Rich Fury
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019 6:02 AM
Rich Fury
There's no fooling prank master Ellen DeGeneres.
The comedian is known to stun and scare her celebrity guests on her long-running talk show, but on Monday, Jennifer Lopez took a stab at tricking the host during a round of a new game, "The Voice...on the Phone."
The concept of the game is simple—a celebrity calls in and disguises their voice, leaving DeGeneres to guess who it is.
On the end of the line, the mystery star began with a high-pitched accent and the host asked if the person was a comedian. "Yeeeessss!" the celebrity squealed.
"Tell me a joke," DeGeneres requested.
The person on the other line was at a loss for words and started laughing. Unfortunately, it was her tell.
"I already know who it is by the laugh—it's Jennifer Lopez," the host declared.
Never one to miss the chance to ask what we're all wondering, DeGeneres soon started questioning the Hustlers star about the rumors of her performing at next year's Super Bowl.
"A lot of people are asking me that," the triple threat told her. "I don't know yet. I don't know."
Still, the host ran with it. "Breaking news—we're the first to tell everyone," she joked. "We're setting the intention."
Guess we're stuck waiting for tonight—er—next year to find out.
