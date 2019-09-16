Jennifer Lopez Proves There's No Use Trying to Trick Ellen DeGeneres

There's no fooling prank master Ellen DeGeneres.

The comedian is known to stun and scare her celebrity guests on her long-running talk show, but on Monday, Jennifer Lopez took a stab at tricking the host during a round of a new game, "The Voice...on the Phone."

The concept of the game is simple—a celebrity calls in and disguises their voice, leaving DeGeneres to guess who it is.

On the end of the line, the mystery star began with a high-pitched accent and the host asked if the person was a comedian. "Yeeeessss!" the celebrity squealed.

"Tell me a joke," DeGeneres requested.