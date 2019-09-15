Ireland Baldwin Teases Dad Alec Baldwin Over His Infamous Voicemail

Kids say the darndest things, especially when they get to roast their parents.

On Sunday night, Ireland Baldwin didn't hold back when it came to teasing and poking fun at her famous father, Alec Baldwin. As soon as the 23-year-old star took the podium for Comedy Central's The Roast of Alec Baldwin, no topic was off limits, including a joke about her dad's infamous voicemail in 2007.

Oh yeah, she went there.

"Dad, I'm Ireland," the model quipped and turned to look at the 61-year-old actor. "It's good to be here. I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't check my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years."

During his divorce and custody battle with ex-wife Kim Basinger, the Emmy Award winner called his then 11-year-old daughter and left a voicemail, where he said she was a "rude, thoughtless, little pig."

Despite apologizing publicly after the incident, the two had an estranged relationship for many years. However, it seems like they are able to laugh about now.