25 Stars Who Are Just One Award Away From EGOT Status

It's almost time for the 2019 Emmy Awards!

That's right! The Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Sept. 22 on Fox. While there won't be a celebrity host this year, the 71st annual award show will still be a star-studded event. From the big-name nominees to the prominent presenters, there will be tons of famous faces.

Even though the Emmys are a nerve-racking night for many A-listers, the show can be especially stressful for those hoping to achieve EGOT status. John Legend joined the club last year when he took home the Emmy in the Outstanding Variety Special (Live) category for executive producing Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. This year, Bruce Springsteen was hoping to become a member. The Boss was a contender in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for executive producing Springsteen on Broadway. However, the producers of the Carpool Karaoke episode "When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool" took home the trophy at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys instead.