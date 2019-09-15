Eva Marcille Celebrates a Flower-Themed Baby Shower With Her Real Housewives of Atlanta Co-Stars

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 15, 2019 4:30 PM
Eva Marcille is getting ready for baby number three!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was all smiles on Sunday afternoon as she celebrated her baby shower with a few of her Bravo co-stars, including Cynthia Bailey and NeNe Leakes.
"My love, My Ace, My Girl @cynthiabailey10 words can't express my appreciation for our friendship," the America's Next Top Model winner wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her posing with Bailey. "I adore you on so many levels and I'm so happy to call you my FRIEND."
Commenting on the sweet post, the 52-year-old star wrote, "Thank you my beautiful! It was your day & I wanted to keep it fun, loving & positive. You have been a blessing to my [world] & I truly appreciate your friendship as well.Love you more."
Taking to her own social media page, Cynthia added, "yeah even when it's 90 degrees outside & a baby coming any second, my @evamarcille is still just effortlessly stunning! i am so happy for you," she said.
Earlier in the day, Eva admitted she wasn't really "excited" about having another baby shower.
"I must say Initially I was not super excited about having a baby shower considering this is my third child," the reality TV personality said. "However, waking up this morning I'm super excited and it is my joy to celebrate the welcoming of my newest Flower Child "Baby Maverick". The Sterling clan gets a little bit bigger."
It seems like everything went off without a hitch (and without any drama).
Naturally, the fabulous reality TV stars pulled out all of the stops for Eva's special day and followed the "flower child" theme perfectly.
Marcille was a vision in white, as she opted for an off-the-shoulder dress that showed off her baby bump. Bailey went the bohemian route with a flowy and fun dress that featured a plunging neckline. The two models each rocked over-the-top flower crowns.
And while NeNe has yet to post a picture with the woman of the hour, she did share two sweet snaps of her time at the party. "We celebrated a sunflower @evamarcille," she wrote, showing off her own flower crown and bright blue floral outfit.
She later added, "Just making sure flower child knows what the Leakes gav'em."
View this post on Instagram
Just making sure flower child knows what the Leakes gav’em🌻😂
A post shared by Nene Leakes (@neneleakes) on
Back in May, Eva announced the exciting news that she was expecting her third child, which is her second with husband Michael Sterling.
They couple shares a 1-year-old son, Michael Todd Jr. Eva has a 5-year-old daughter, Marley Rae, from a previous relationship.
It's only a matter of time before the model welcomes her little bundle of joy!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?