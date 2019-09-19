Mandy Moore's Style Evolution: See Her Red Carpet Looks Then Vs. Now

Mandy Moore has undergone quite the style evolution over the past decade.

Then a blonde, the star of NBC's This Is Us and singer was thrust into the public at age 15 in 1999 with her pop hit "Candy." She was a staple on the red carpets and looked absolutely adorable in her late '90s and early '00s fashion.

Fast-forward two decades and Moore is 35 and a grown, beautiful woman, a brunette, and an Emmy nominee. While she is still as stunningly beautiful, her fashion sense has certainly improved, as expected. After all, she is now a Hollywood It girl! Who wouldn't want to dress her on the red carpet?

So it's expected that Moore will wow onlookers with her look at the 2019 Emmys, where she is nominated for her first Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us.