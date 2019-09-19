Mandy Moore's Style Evolution: See Her Red Carpet Looks Then Vs. Now

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Sep. 19, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Mandy Moore has undergone quite the style evolution over the past decade.

Then a blonde, the star of NBC's This Is Us and singer was thrust into the public at age 15 in 1999 with her pop hit "Candy." She was a staple on the red carpets and looked absolutely adorable in her late '90s and early '00s fashion.

Fast-forward two decades and Moore is 35 and a grown, beautiful woman, a brunette, and an Emmy nominee. While she is still as stunningly beautiful, her fashion sense has certainly improved, as expected. After all, she is now a Hollywood It girl! Who wouldn't want to dress her on the red carpet?

So it's expected that Moore will wow onlookers with her look at the 2019 Emmys, where she is nominated for her first Emmy, for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role of Rebecca Pearson on This Is Us.

Watch

Mandy Moore Opens Up About Her HWOF Star, Shane West & More

See photos of Moore's red carpet looks, then and now.

Mandy Moore, Celebrity Sightings At Fashion Week, 2019 New York Fashion Week

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Fashion Forward at Fashion Week

The star showcases a chic style at NYFW Spring 2020.

Mandy Moore, Hotel Viver Los Angeles Cocktail Party 2019

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Beautifully Simple

Mandy looks classic and timeless in this simple red lip and flowy black gown in 2019.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Spicy Mama

The This Is Us star made a swinging entrance in this ruffled, red Johanna Ortiz Resort 2018 gown. 

Article continues below

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Splash News

Check Mate

This diva takes her street style up a notch with this adorable spotted midi dress paired with sandals, a black handbag and green coat in 2019.

Mandy Moore, This is Us FYC Event 2019

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Hello, Spring!

The This is Us actress blooms with beauty in this dress by Michael Kors in 2019.

Mandy Moore, Below the Line Talent FYC Event 2019

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

All That Glitters is...Silver!

This shining star looks radiant at the 2019 Below the Line Talent FYC Event in this silver sparkly dress.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, 2019 PaleyFest LA

Presley Ann/FilmMagic

Sleek and Chic

Less is MOORE. Mandy is seen at 2019 PaleyFest LA wearing a one-shoulder Stella McCartney peplum jumpsuit and studded Versace heels. 

Mandy Moore

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Rosy Tints

Winter thaws in New York, as Mandy steps out in a plaid asymmetrical dress paired with rose-tinted glasses and blush boots in 2019.

Mandy Moore, 2019 SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dazzling Sequins

This Is Us actress appears at the 2019 SAG Awards in a Jason Wu mermaid dress with a sequined neckline and Jimmy Choo heels.

Article continues below

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pink Parade

This actress in glowing in hot pink with this Schiaparelli number during Paris Fashion Week in 2018.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Blue Beauty

Going for a more subtle look, the starlet stunned in this plunging blue, spaghetti-strap Ralph Lauren Collection dress in 2018.

Mandy Moore, 2019 Critics Choice Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cut It Out

Matriarch of the Pearson clan is in a custom Michael Kors cut-out dress with Emmanuel Tarpin drop earrings at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

Photo by BG017/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fabulous Fringe

Mandy stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live wearing a multicolored, spaghetti-strap Missoni dress paired with green heels in 2018.

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Fossil

Royal in Red

The actress celebrated her collaboration with Fossil in this stunning red Rosie Assoulin cape dress paired with a black watch from her collection and matching black strappy heels.

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Leather Lady

The This Is Us star sizzled at Paramount Studios in this fierce electric-blue Isabel Marant mini-dress, which was detailed with sculpted shoulders and a knot accent 9n 209.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Cute in Crochet

The star looked glamorous in a '70s-inspired crochet dress for Joni Mitchell's star-studded 75th birthday bash in 2018.

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

Jacopo Raule/GC Images

Polka Perfection

The actress looks like a boho angel at the Ralph & Russo Haute Couture show in this elegant polka-dot patterned gown that features flared sleeves in 2018.

ESC: Best Looks, Mandy Moore

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Structured Style

Mandy looked especially fashionable at The Dujour Magazine Cover party in this sculptural white Dice Kayak cocktail dress paired with black sandals and a Gabriela Hearst bag in 2018.

Article continues below

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

John Shearer/WireImage

Black and White Goodness

From black to white to black again, this star slays the red carpet in this stunning Carolina Herrera gown. Clearly, trains aren't just for weddings in 2017.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Michael Kovac/WireImage

Silk Star

This spaghetti strap style dress flows gracefully, while the rose gold hue pops against her complexion in 2017.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Sexy Superstar

Don't let the solid color fool you. With this gorgeous Solace London gown, Mandy proves you don't need tassels and embellished fabric on the red carpet in 2016.

Article continues below

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

An Effortless Slay

Mandy makes it look so easy in this two-toned Rosie Assoulin dress. Between the shoulder fringe to the patterns to the navy and orange combo, we don't know which trend to try first. 

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Radiant Elegance

Mandy sets the bar high at the Golden Globes in a stunning Rosie Assoulin gown.

ESC: Mandy Moore, Best Looks

REX/Shutterstock

Summer Time Fine

This acting veteran puts the sun in sunshine in this dashing bight yellow Prabal Gurung gown in 2016. The star paired this descending ruffled look with a black clutch and a daring red pout. 

Article continues below

Mandy Moore

Norman Scott/StarTraks

Leather Queen

The actress rocks this rebel look in 2012.

Mandy Moore

Fame Pictures

Street Chic

Mandy appears in NYC in 2011.

Mandy Moore

Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Little Black Dress

Mandy is all smiles in 2012.

Article continues below

Mandy Moore

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

Red Hot

The actress attends the Lela Rose spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in NYC in 2011.

Check out a full list of 2019 Emmy nominees.

The 2019 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mandy Moore , Fashion , 2019 Emmys , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christina Applegate, 1989 MTV Video Music Awards

Christina Applegate's Style Evolution Is a Must-See Trip Down Memory Lane

Tracee Ellis Ross, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

The Best Emmys Dresses to Ever Hit the Red Carpet: From Extreme Cut-Outs to Tuxedo Gowns

Jennifer Aniston, Friends

Ralph Lauren's Friends Collection Is an Ode to Rachel Green's Iconic Style

Halsey, Rihanna, Savage x Fenty show

See All of the Fierce and Fabulous Pics From Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show

E-Comm: Sexy Halloween Costumes

Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

Model, Risque Fashion Week looks

The Most Shockingly Risqué Fashion Week Looks of All Time

Amazon skirt, ecomm

This $30 Skirt Has 300 5-Star Reviews on Amazon

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.