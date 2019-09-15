Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Complete List of Winners

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 15, 2019 1:50 PM
Leaving Neverland, Netflix's Queer Eye, RuPaul's Drag Race and National Geographic's Free Solo were among winners of round one of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.
The preliminary event takes place both nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend and honors several categories including guest actors and actresses a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.
At Saturday's ceremony, winners also included The Simpsons, which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane, who won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Backstage, she announced to the press that she is pregnant with her first child.
Beyoncé was nominated for several Emmys her Homecoming film but lost in all categories.
See a full list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below and refresh for an updated list after Sunday's ceremony.
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Queer Eye - WINNER
Antiques Roadshow
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
Shark Tank
Tidying Up" "Who Do You Think You Are?"
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons - WINNER
72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards
61st Grammy Awards
The Oscars
Rent
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney - WINNER
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Springsteen on Broadway
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Choreography (Variety / Reality)
Tessandra Chavez, World of Dance - WINNER
Travis Wall, So You Think You Can Dance
Luther Brown, So You Think You Can Dance
Melvin Timtim, World of Dance
Suresh Mukund, World of Dance
Karen Forcano and Ricardo Vega, World of Dance
Outstanding Production Design (Variety Special)
Rent - WINNER
61st Grammy Awards
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and The Jeffersons
The Oscars
Outstanding Production Design (Variety / Reality Series)
Saturday Night Live — "Host: John Mulaney" - WINNER
At Home with Amy Sedaris — "Teenagers"
Last Week Tonight — "Authoritarianism"
Queer Eye — "Jones Bar-B-Q"
The Voice — "Live Cross Battles Part 1"
Outstanding Short Form Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series - WINNER
Billy on the Street
Gay of Thrones
Honest Trailers
The Randy Rainbow Show
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death and Robots — "The Witness" - WINNER
Robot Chicken — "Why Is It Wet?"
SpongeBob SquarePants — "Plankton Paranoia"
Steven Universe — "Reunited"
Teen Titans Go! — "Nostalgia Is Not A Substitute For An Actual Story"
Outstanding Picture Edition (Nonfiction)
Free Solo - WINNER
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — "Lower East Side"
Leaving Neverland
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Best Narrator
David Attenborough, Our Planet - WINNER
Angela Basset, The Flood
Liev Schreiber, The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti
Juliet Stevenson, Queens of Mystery
Charles Dance, Savage Kingdom
Anthony Mendez, Wonders of Mexico
Outstanding Music Composition (Documentary)
Free Solo - WINNER
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch
Hostile Planet — "Oceans"
Love, Gilda
Our Planet — "One Planet"
RBG
Outsanding Music Direction
Fosse/Verdon — "Life is a Cabaret" - WINNER
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
The Oscars
Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones — "Part 1"
Saturday Night Live — "Host: Adam Sandler"
Outstanding Music and Lyrics
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend — "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal" - WINNER
Documentary Now! — "Holiday Party (I Did A Little Cocaine Tonight)"
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London — "Father and Son"
Saturday Night Live — "The Upper East Side"
Song of Parkland — "Beautiful Things Can Grow"
72nd Annual Tony Awards — "This One's for You"
Outstanding Creative Achievement in Interactive Media
Free Solo — "360" - WINNER
Conan Without Borders — "Japan and Australia"
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019
The Oscars — "Digital Experience"
Outstanding Interactive Program
NASA and SpaceX: The Interactive Demo-1 Launch - WINNER
Conan
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Special)
The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2019 - WINNER
Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars
Rent
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Technical Direction / Camerawork / Video Control (Series)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver — "Psychics" - WINNER
The Big Bang Theory — "The Stockholm Syndrome"
Conan — "Episode 1232"
The Late Late Show with James Corden — "Post AFC Championship Show With Chris Pratt And Russell Wilson"
Saturday Night Live — "Host: Adam Sandler"
The Voice — "Live Finale, Part 2"
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction / Reality
Creating Saturday Night Live - WINNER
Fosse/Verdon (Inside Look)
Pose: Identity, Family, Community (Inside Look)
RuPaul's Drag Race: Out of the Closet
RuPaul's Drag Race: Portrait of a Queen
Outstanding Writing (Variety Special)
Hannah Gadsby: Nanette - WINNER
Adam Sandler: 100% Fresh
Amy Schumer: Growing
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Wanda Sykes: Not Normal
Outstanding Writing (Nonfiction)
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — "Kenya" - WINNER
The Case Against Adnan Syed — "Forbidden Love"
Fyre Fraud
Hostile Planet — "Grasslands"
Our Planet — "Jungles"
Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men — "Episode 1"
Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking
RBG - WINNER (TIE)
The Sentence - WINNER (TIE)
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Informational Series or Special
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown - WINNER
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction
Surviving R. Kelly
Outstanding Documentary / Nonfiction Special
Leaving Neverland - WINNER
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
Love, Gilda
Minding the Gap
Outsanding Documentary / Nonfiction Series
Our Planet - WINNER
American Masters
Chef's Table
Hostile Planet
30 for 30
Outstanding Makeup (Multi-Camera, Non-Prosthetic)
Saturday Night Live — "Host: Adam Sandler" - WINNER
Dancing with the Stars — "Halloween Night"
Rent
RuPaul's Drag Race — "Trump: The Rusical"
So You Think You Can Dance — "Finale"
The Voice — "Live Top 13 Performances"
Outstanding Hairstyling (Multi=Camera)
RuPaul's Drag Race — "Trump: The Rusical" - WINNER
Dancing with the Stars — "Halloween Night"
Saturday Night Live — "Host: Adam Sandler"
The Voice — "Live Top 13 Performances"
World of Dance — "Episode 206"
Outstanding Costumes (Variety / Nonfiction / Reality)
RuPaul's Drag Race — "Trump: The Rusical" - WINNER
Dancing with the Stars — "The Premiere
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
The Masked Singer — "Finale"
Saturday Night Live — "Host: Sandra Oh"
Outstanding Directing (Reality)
Queer Eye — "Black Girl Magic" - WINNER
The Amazing Race — "Who Wants a Rolex?"
American Ninja Warrior — "Minneapolis City Qualifiers"
RuPaul's Drag Race — "Whatcha Unpackin?"
Shark Tank — "Episode 1002"
Outstanding Casting (Reality)
Queer Eye - WINNER
Born This Way
RuPaul's Drag Race
Shark Tank
The Voice
Outstanding Directing (Documentary / Nonfiction)
Free Solo - WINNER
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
RBG
Three Identical Strangers
Outstanding Directing (Variety Special)
Springsteen on Broadway - WINNER
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney
Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear Presents: All in the Family and The Jeffersons
The Oscars
Outstanding Animated Program
The Simpsons — "Mad About the Toy" - WINNER
Adventure Time: Come Along with Me
Big Mouth — "The Planned Parenthood Show"
Bob's Burgers — "Just One of the Boyz 4 Now for Now"
BoJack Horseman — "Free Churro"
Best Character Voice-Over Performance
Seth MacFarlane, Family Guy - WINNER
Kevin Michael Richardson, F is for Family
Alex Borstein, Family Guy
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
Eric Jacobson, When You Wish Upon a Pickle
Best Picture Editing (Variety)
Last Week Tonight — "The Wax and the Furious" (Segment) - WINNER
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney
Drunk History — "Are You Afraid of the Drunk?"
Last Week Tonight — "The Journey of ChiiJohn" (Segment)
Who is America? — "Episode 102"
Outstanding Picture Editing (Unstructured Reality)
United Shades of America — "Hmong Americans and the Secret War" - WINNER
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch — "Battle of Kings"
Life Below Zero — "Cost of Winter"
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Outstanding Picture Editing (Structured Reality / Competition)
Queer Eye - WINNER
The Amazing Race — "Who Wants a Rolex?"
RuPaul's Drag Race
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — "Jersey Justice"
Survivor — "Appearances Are Deceiving"
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Variety)
Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul - WINNER
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney
61st Grammy Awards
Last Week Tonight — "Authoritarianism"
The Oscars
Outstanding Sound Mixing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo - WINNER
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — "Kenya"
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet — "One Planet"
Outstanding Sound Editing (Nonfiction)
Free Solo - WINNER
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — "Far West Texas"
FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
Leaving Neverland
Our Planet — "Frozen Worlds"
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction ( Variety Special)
Rent - WINNER
61st Grammy Awards
Kennedy Center Honors
The Oscars"
72nd Annual Tony Awards
Outstanding Lighting Design / Direction (Variety Series)
Saturday Night Live — "Host: John Mulaney" - WINNER
America's Got Talent — "Semi Final #1 Performance Show"
Dancing with the Stars — "Semi-Finals"
So You Think You Can Dance — "Finale"
The Voice — "Live Finale, Part 1"
Outstanding Reality Host
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race - WINNER
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen's Game of Games
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Marie Kondo, Tidying Up
James Corden, The World's Best
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
United Shades of America - WINNER
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Somebody Feed Phil
Outstanding Cinematography (Nonfiction)
Free Solo - WINNER
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown — "Bhutan"
Our Planet — "Coastal Seas"
Our Planet — "Jungles"
Our Planet — "One Planet"
Outstanding Cinematography (Reality)
Life Below Zero - WINNER
Deadliest Catch
Queer Eye" — "God Bless Gay
RuPaul's Drag Race" — "Trump: The Rusical
Survivor
Sunday's Ceremony Results:
Outstanding Actor In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ed Begley Jr., Ctrl Alt Delete
Jimmy Fallon, Beto Breaks the Internet
Ryan O'Connell, Special
Chris O'Dowd, State of the Union
Patton Oswalt, An Emmy for Megan
Outstanding Actress In A Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Ilana Glazer, Hack Into Broad City
Jessica Hecht, Special
Abbi Jacobson, Hack Into Broad City
Punam Pateml, Special
Rosamund Pike, State of the Union
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Veep
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
Outstanding Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Children's Program
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Carmen Sandiego
Song of Parkland
Star Wars Resistance
When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl – Jakob Ihre (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")
Deadwood: The Movie – Dave Klein
True Detective – Germain McMicking (Episode: "The Great War and Modern Memory")
When They See Us – Bradford Young (Episode: "Part One")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series
The Ranch – Donald A. Morgan (Episode: "Reckless")
Rel – George Mooradian (Episode: "Halloween")
Will & Grace – Gary Baum (Episode: "Family, Trip")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
Ballers – Anthony Hardwick (Episode: "Rough Ride")
Fleabag – Tony Miller (Episode: "Episode 1")
Homecoming – Tod Campbell (Episode: "Optics")
Insecure – Ava Berkofsky (Episode: "High-Like")
Russian Doll – Chris Teague (Episode: "Ariadne")
What We Do in the Shadows – D.J. Stipsen (Episode: "Manhattan Night Club")
Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Game of Thrones – Jonathan Freeman (Episode: "The Iron Throne") (HBO)
The Handmaid's Tale – Zoë White (Episode: "Holly") (Hulu)
The Handmaid's Tale – Colin Watkinson (Episode: "The Word") (Hulu)
Hanna – Dana Gonzales (Episode: "Forest") (Prime Video)
The Man in the High Castle – Gonzalo Amat (Episode: "Jahr Null") (Prime Video)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – M. David Mullen (Episode: "Simone") (Prime Video)
Ray Donovan – Robert McLachlan (Episode: "Staten Island: Part 1")
Outstanding Commercial
"A Great Day in Hollywood" (Netflix)
"Behind the Mac – Make Something Wonderful" (MacBook)
"Dream Crazy" (Nike)
"Point of View" (Sandy Hook Promise)
"Shot on iPhone XS – Don't Mess with Mother" (iPhone)
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
Black-ish (Episode: "Purple Rain")
Escape at Dannemora (Episode: "Episode 6")
Grace and Frankie (Episode: "The Wedding")
Russian Doll (Episode: "Superiority Complex")
Schitt's Creek (Episode: "The Dress")
Sharp Objects (Episode: "Closer")
Outstanding Creative Achievement In Interactive Media Within A Scripted Program
Bandersnatch (Black Mirror)
Game of Thrones – Fight for the Living: Beyond the Wall Virtual Reality Experience
The Good Place – Interactive Fan Experience
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Damon, Saturday Night Live
Robert De Niro, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, Saturday Night Live
Adam Sandler, Saturday Night Live
Rufus Sewell, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Michael Angarano, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Michael McKean, Better Call Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The Twilight Zone
Glynn Turman, How to Get Away with Murder
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, Saturday Night Live
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Main Title Design
Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
True Detective
Warrior
Outstanding Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
True Detective
Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Game of Thrones
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
The Big Bang Theory
The Conners
Mom
One Day at a Time
Will & Grace
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Chernobyl
Edward Shearmur, Escape at Dannemora
David Arnold, Good Omens
Keefus Ciancia and T Bone Burnett, True Detective
Kris Bowers, When They See Us
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
David Wingo, Barry
Ramin Djawadi, Game of Thrones
Adam Taylor, The Handmaid's Tale
Jeff Beal, House of Cards
Siddhartha Khosla, This Is Us
Outstanding Music Supervision
Thomas Golubić, Better Call Saul
Steven Gizicki, Fosse/Verdon
Robin Urdang, Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jasper Leak, Quincy
Brienne Rose, Russian Doll
Outstanding Original Interactive Program
First Man VR (Windows Mixed Reality)
HQ Trivia x Warner Bros.: A Live and Interactive Animation First (HQ Trivia)
NASA InSight's Mars Landing (NASA TV)
Traveling While Black (Oculus)
You vs. Wild (Netflix)
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Thomas Newman, Castle Rock
Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen and Adam Schlesinger, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
David Arnold, Good Omens
Steven Price, Our Planet
Nicholas Britell, Succession
Outstanding Period Costumes
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Pose
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Barry
Russian Doll
Veep
Will & Grace
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
Escape at Dannemora
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
Ozark
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
A Series of Unfortunate Events
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
Game of Thrones
Star Trek: Discovery
Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
An Emmy for Megan
Hack Into Broad City
It's Bruno!
Special
State of the Union
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series
Barry – Kyle Reiter (Episode: "berkman > block")
Barry – Jeff Buchanan (Episode: "ronny/lily")
Fleabag – Gary Dollner (Episode: "Episode 1")
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Kate Sanford (Episode: "Simone")
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Tim Streeto (Episode: "We're Going to the Catskills!")
Russian Doll – Laura Weinberg (Episode: "Ariadne") (Netflix)
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series
Game of Thrones – Katie Weiland (Episode: "The Iron Throne")
Game of Thrones – Tim Porter (Episode: "The Long Night")
Game of Thrones – Crispin Green (Episode: "Winterfell")
The Handmaid's Tale – Wendy Hallam Martin (Episode: "The Word")
Killing Eve – Dan Crinnion (Episode: "Desperate Times")
Ozark – Cindy Mollo and Heather Goodwin Floyd (Episode: "One Way Out")
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl – Jinx Godfrey (Episode: "Open Wide, O Earth")
Chernobyl – Simon Smith (Episode: "Please Remain Calm")
Deadwood: The Movie – Martin Nicholson and Erick Fefferman
Fosse/Verdon – Tim Streeto (Episode: "Life Is a Cabaret")
Sharp Objects – Véronique Barbe, Justin Lachance, Maxime Lahaie, Émile Vallée and Jai M. Vee (Episode: "Fix")
True Detective – Leo Trombetta (Episode: "If You Have Ghosts")
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
Gotham
Star Trek: Discovery
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Ballers
Barry
Love, Death & Robots
Russian Doll
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Barry
The Kominsky Method
Modern Family
Russian Doll
Veep
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
Better Call Saul
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Ozark
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited Series or Movie
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
When They See Us
Outstanding Special Visual Effects
Game of Thrones
The Man in the High Castle
The Orville
Star Trek: Discovery
The Umbrella Academy
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Deadwood: The Movie
Escape at Dannemora
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program
Barry
Cobra Kai
GLOW
Russian Doll
The Tick
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie
The Blacklist
Blindspot
Game of Thrones
S.W.A.T.
SEAL Team
