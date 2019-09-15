Creative Arts Emmys 2019: Complete List of Winners

Leaving Neverland, Netflix's Queer Eye, RuPaul's Drag Race and National Geographic's Free Solo were among winners of round one of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys.

The preliminary event takes place both nights at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles this weekend and honors several categories including guest actors and actresses a week before the 2019 Primetime Emmys.

At Saturday's ceremony, winners also included The Simpsons, which won Outstanding Animated Program, and Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane, who won Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. Rachel Bloom shared an award for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Backstage, she announced to the press that she is pregnant with her first child.

Beyoncé was nominated for several Emmys her Homecoming film but lost in all categories.

See a full list of winners for the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys below and refresh for an updated list after Sunday's ceremony.