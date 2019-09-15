Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Are Twinning and Showing PDA Again

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are really into the twinning thing.

The 26-year-old pop singer and the 31-year-old The Hills: New Beginnings star were spotted on Saturday walking together with their arms wrapped around each other in Los Angeles while wearing almost matching outfits. Both sported bright blue ripped jeans in the same shade—Carter's pair was cropped—and black T-shirts; Carter's was plain while Cyrus wore a Metallica band tee.

Their outing comes several days after they were photographed wearing black outfits while walking and holding hands in New York City during Fashion Week.

The two have gotten closer over the past couple of months as they've helped each other get over their breakups; Cyrus and husband Liam Hemsworthannounced their split in August and he soon filed for divorce, while Carter and Brody Jenner also announced their own separation last month.

"Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months," a source told E! News in late August. "Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven't left each other's sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious."