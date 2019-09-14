Rachel Bloom Announces She's Pregnant After Winning Her First Emmy

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 8:16 PM

Rachel Bloom, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Rachel Bloom has a lot to smile about!

After winning an Emmy for best original music and lyrics on Saturday night, the 32-year-old star shared the exciting and special news that she's pregnant with her first child. While soaking up her award at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys and speaking backstage, she joked that everyone kept asking what she planned to do next. Well, they got their answer because she dropped the major news about her little nugget.

"I'm three months pregnant and I get to tell my child she was with me when this happened, which is pretty f--king cool," she said during the backstage press room.

The Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress and co-creator also shared the announcement on social media, writing, "WE WON AN EMMY!!!!!!! also btw I'm pregnant."

In true Bloom fashion, though, she teased that her real baby was her Emmy. She won the award along with Adam Schlesinger and Jack Dolgen for the song "Antidepressants Are So Not A Big Deal."

The actress couldn't have asked for a better night, as she celebrated her first Emmy win. "This is my first Emmy and I'm so happy! It's really cool," she said backstage. "I'm so happy to be winning with my brothers, it feels better than if I were winning alone."

For tonight's star-studded event, Bloom dazzled (and possibly paid tribute to her baby) on the red carpet with a blush-colored gown that hugged all of her curves. She tied her effortlessly elegant look together with gold strappy heels and large hoop earrings.

Congrats to Bloom on both her baby and much-deserved win!

