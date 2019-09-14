Tan France Proves He's BFF Goals After Fixing Jonathan Van Ness' Dress on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 6:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Can you believe?!

The Queer Eye cast is already under the category of "BFF goals" but on Saturday evening, the reality TV stars took it to the next level. While posing for photos at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys red carpet, cameras caught a cute friendship moment between Tan France and Jonathan Van Ness.

In true Tan fashion, he wasn't going to let his bestie walk the carpet without looking flawless. So what did he do? Tan helped fix the 32-year-old author's stunning Christian Siriano ensemble during his step-and-repeat.

Wearing a black strapless mini dress that featured a vibrant and voluminous bow on the back, the British designer made sure the outfit's main accessory was front and center. After France fluffed out the bow and made it pop, JVN werked that carpet.

Moreover, the Queer Eye cast were all so supportive of each other during their photo ops. At one moment, Antoni Porowski looked in awe of the resident groomer on the show. 

Watch

Queer Eye's Fab 5 Excited Over 4 PCAs Nominations

"Get someone who looks at you like this," Van Ness cheekily shared on Instagram, alongside a pic of that moment on the red carpet. Chiming in, the style expert wrote, "HE LOOKS AT ME LIKE THAT TOO.....JUST SAYING."

Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Broadimage/Shutterstock

"Family's all here at the Emmys," the 32-year-old groomer shared in another post, alongside a photo of him posing with his co-stars Bobby Berk, Tan, Antoni and Karamo Brown.

"Another Emmy night with these boys," Berk wrote on Instagram with a similar picture of the cast. "Couldn't be more grateful and humbled by the love our fans show us. Thank you."

Along with the reality TV personalities' major red carpet moment at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys, the Netflix stars have so much more to celebrate. As of now, the hit reality series has earned three awards tonight for Outstanding Directing (Reality), Outstanding Picture Editing (Structured Reality/Competition) and Outstanding Casting (Reality).

Furthermore, Queer Eye is nominated for two 2019 Emmys for the categories, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program and Outstanding Structured Reality Program. With the star-studded ceremony kicking awards season into high gear, it will be exciting to see what the night entails.

Let's hope there's another sweet and adorable moment between Tan and Jonathan at the 2019 Emmys.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Queer Eye , Celebrities , Creative Arts Emmys , Emmys , Red Carpet , Events , Friends , Life/Style , Fashion , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Billy Porter, 2019 London Fashion Week

Billy Porter Makes London Fashion Week His Runway With 4 Outfit Changes in One Day

Emma Chamberlain

Like and Subscribe: Get to Know Your Social Star PCAs Nominees Including Tana Mongeau, Liza Koshy & More

Anuel AA, Karol G

Anuel AA and Karol G Are the Definition of Couple Goals: See Their Cutest Moments

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready to Cheers to His 3 PCAs Nominations

Demi & Kristian Are Figuring Out Their Relationship on "BiP"

Tayshia Adams Admits She Didn't Really Take John Paul Jones Seriously

"BiP" Couple Dylan & Hannah Are Great at "Making Out in the Pool"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.