Zooey Deschanel's Ex Breaks His Silence on Their Split After She Begins Dating Jonathan Scott

Jacob Pechenik isn't staying silent anymore.

Last Friday, hearts were broken when he and Zooey Deschanel announced their split after nearly four years of marriage. Fast forward to this week and the New Girl alum made headlines when it was revealed she was dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Now Jacob is ready to open up about his breakup with the 39-year-old actress.

"Yeah, everything is amicable and we have two beautiful children together," he told Hollywood Life on Saturday. "We've been raising them and we're going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them."

He added, "I'm happy."

Echoing those same sentiments, the former celebrity couple explained they were "better off as friends" in a joint statement to E! News.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," they said on Friday. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."