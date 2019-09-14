Jameela Jamil Attends Event Post-Surgery With a Bag of Peas Because She's Superwoman, Apparently

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 2:02 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jameela Jamil

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Shutterstock

Now that's dedication to your job!

Jameela Jamil showed up "s--tfaced" to an event but she had a great reason and a functional fashion accessory to boot.

The 33-year-old The Good Place actress had extensive oral surgery on Thursday. On Friday, she made a scheduled appearance at a PaleyFest panel for a new TBS game show she is set to host, The Misery Index while under the influence of powerful painkillers and while wearing...a bag of frozen peas.

"Peas but make it fashion," Jamil wrote on Friday in an Instagram selfie video post showing a black sash attaching the bag to her jaw.

"Three teeth out and jaw and gums surgery yesterday, and I'm STILL going to work," she wrote.

Watch

Jameela Jamil Talks Lizzo, Camila Cabello & Social Justice

She later appeared at the panel while holding the bag manually to her jaw.

"S--tfaced," she wrote, alongside a photo of herself at the event.

"Don't go to work on painkillers without your teeth," she wrote.

The Misery Index also stars star the four members of The Tenderloins comedy troupe from truTV's Impractical Jokers. The show premieres on October 22 on TBS.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Funny , Top Stories , Apple News ,

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian, North West, Chicago West, Wyoming

Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago Embrace the Cowgirl Life on Wyoming Trip

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 6th Anniversary to John Legend in the Most Chrissy Way

Jesse McCartney, Katie Peterson

Jesse McCartney Is Engaged to Katie Peterson: All About His Proposal

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Instagram

Hailey Bieber Shares Sweet Photos With Justin Bieber on 1st Wedding Anniversary

Danielle Staub, Oliver Maier

Danielle Staub Splits From Oliver Maier and Ends Her 21st Engagement

Melissa Benoist, Chris Wood

Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood Make Red Carpet Debut as a Married Couple

Amy Winehouse, 2007 Portrait

The Tragic Truth About Amy Winehouse's Last Days

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.