Jesse McCartney Is Engaged to Katie Peterson: All About His Proposal

Jesse McCartney is getting married! Feel old yet?

The 32-year-old '00s pop star and actor is engaged to Katie Peterson, his longtime girlfriend, E! News has learned. McCartney popped the question on Friday at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.

"The couple were with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee," a source told E! News. "The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes! Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on."

Us Weekly was the first to report about the engagement.

McCartney and Peterson, who is also 32 and also an actress, have been dating since 2012. They made their public debut as a couple in 2013.