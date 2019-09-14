Jesse McCartney Is Engaged to Katie Peterson: All About His Proposal

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
by Corinne Heller & Holly Passalaqua | Sat., Sep. 14, 2019 11:45 AM
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jesse McCartney is getting married! Feel old yet?
The 32-year-old '00s pop star and actor is engaged to Katie Peterson, his longtime girlfriend, E! News has learned. McCartney popped the question on Friday at CUT by Wolfgang Puck at the Beverly Wilshire hotel.
"The couple were with a group of friends as McCartney got down on one knee," a source told E! News. "The whole restaurant fell silent as he asked her to marry him and went into a loud applause and cheered when she said yes! Chef Wolfgang Puck himself was also at the restaurant making his rounds when it happened. The couple celebrated with drinks as the night went on."
Us Weekly was the first to report about the engagement.
McCartney and Peterson, who is also 32 and also an actress, have been dating since 2012. They made their public debut as a couple in 2013.
Earlier on Friday, the two celebrated seven years of dating with a couple's day of activities, including a joint appointment at a nail salon, as seen on Peterson's Instagram Story.
Instagram / Katie Peterson
Congrats to the happy pair on their engagement!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?