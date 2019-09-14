What Charli XCX Learned in the 5 Years Between New Albums

The last time Charli XCX released an official studio album, the world was a very different place.

The year was 2014. Bachelor in Paradise had only just aired its first season, Andrew Garfield was still Spider-Man, and Zayn Malik hadn't even quit One Direction yet. And when Sucker, Charli's second studio album, dropped in December, it became her first album to enter the Billboard 200 chart, debuting at No. 28. Rolling Stone named it the best pop album of the year and declared the artist formerly known as Charlotte Aitchson "the pop star 2014 was waiting for."

In the years between Sucker and this week's release of her third studio album, the self-titled Charli, on Friday, Sept. 13, the pop star hasn't exactly been silent. No, she's maintained a rather ubiquitous presence in the music scene, releasing an EP (2016's Vroom Vroom), two excellent full-length mixtapes (2017's Number 1 Angel and Pop 2), and a handful of one-off singles ("Boys," "After the Afterparty" and "Girls Night Out," to name a few), while also helping write songs for artists like Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. She even opened for Taylor Swift during her Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018. To put it mildly, she was busy.