Zooey Deschanel Is Dating Property Brother Star Jonathan Scott

New couple alert—and this one may come out of left field.

One week after announcing her separation, Zooey Deschanel is moving on with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. She and the HGTV personality were recently photographed holding hands, and E! News can confirm they are indeed dating!

So how did Zooey and Jonathan first link up? According to Hollywood Life, sparks flew when they filmed a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series last month alongside their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.

"They both seem pretty happy and into it so far... It's still very new and she wasn't really looking to date, but she and Jonathan hit it off unexpectedly," a source told the outlet.

The (500) Days of Summer star was married to film producer Jacob Pechenik for four years. They'll continue to co-parent their children, Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik.