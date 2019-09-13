Zooey Deschanel Is Dating Property Brother Star Jonathan Scott

Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 7:23 PM
Getty Images
New couple alert—and this one may come out of left field.
One week after announcing her separation, Zooey Deschanel is moving on with Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. She and the HGTV personality were recently photographed holding hands, and E! News can confirm they are indeed dating!
So how did Zooey and Jonathan first link up? According to Hollywood Life, sparks flew when they filmed a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series last month alongside their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.
"They both seem pretty happy and into it so far... It's still very new and she wasn't really looking to date, but she and Jonathan hit it off unexpectedly," a source told the outlet.
The (500) Days of Summer star was married to film producer Jacob Pechenik for four years. They'll continue to co-parent their children, Elsie Otter Pechenik and Charlie Wolf Pechenik.
A joint statement shared on behalf of Zooey and Jacob read, "After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."
As for Jonathan, he previously dated Jacinta Kuznetsov up until 2018. He was previously married to Kelsy Ully for several years.
Only time will tell what the future holds for Zooey and Jonathan!
