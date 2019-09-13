Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Make Their Relationship Instagram Official

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 6:21 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco's summer of love is ending on a high note. 

The 22-year-old model and daughter of baseball pro José Canseco, who was first linked to The Hills: New Beginnings star last month, has sealed their relationship with one very romantic Instagram post. 

"Thank you," Josie captioned a snapshot of her and Brody sharing a kiss while riding horses. Brody and Josie are currently enjoying the great outdoors of Montana, and even documented their 17-hour road trip to the stunning locale. 

Following his split from Kaitlynn Carter, sources told E! News that Brody and Josie initially connected through their mutual friends and Malibu, Calif. hometowns. At the time, an insider said Jenner, 36, wasn't "looking to date anyone seriously," but it appears his heart has most definitely decided otherwise!

Photos

The Hills' Most Dramatic Moments

More recently, Josie was by her man's side as he celebrated his birthday during a New Jersey club soiree. Then the couple enjoyed a more intimate celebration with Brody's mom, Linda Thompson, and even Josie's mom, Jessica Canseco

"Things appear to be serious between Brody and Josie," another source told E! News at the time. "As they exited dinner at TAO, Brody told photographers he's not exactly single when asked how he's enjoying the single life."

Monday's season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings focused on the ongoing demise of Brody's (fake) marriage to Kaitlynn. Co-star Ashley Wahler revealed they weren't legally husband and wife, which E! News previously reported, and told Kaitlynn she thought she shouldn't have children with him. Tensions reached an all-time high when Ashley then asked Kaitlynn if Brody was hooking up with other women, to which she responded, "Not without me being involved. Everything with me and Brody is under my control."

Brody Jenner, Josie Canseco

Harrah’s Resort

But despite the onscreen drama, it appears Kaitlynn and Brody are in a much better place as friends. 

After Kaitlynn and Miley Cyrus sparked romance rumors, Brody came to her defense, writing on Instagram, "There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Brody Jenner , Couples , The Hills , Instagram , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott

Zooey Deschanel Is Dating Property Brother Star Jonathan Scott

Felicity Huffman, William H Macy

Felicity Huffman Reflects On Her ''Eternal Shame'' in Tearful Sentencing Speech

Rihanna, 2019 BET Awards

Why Rihanna's Collaboration Wish List Is Full of Girl Power

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Chicago West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian "Got in Trouble" With Kanye West for Letting North Wear Makeup

New Couple Alert! Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Gushes Over "Cute Cute BF"

Julia Stiles Was "Floored" By J.Lo's Performance in "Hustlers"

Adele Officially Files for Divorce From Simon Konecki

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.