Inside Prince Harry's Crazy Year: Becoming a Dad, Doing Damage Control and the Big Move That Changed Everything

On the bright side, Prince Harry probably doesn't know just how tumultuous a year he's had.

For the 35-year-old royal, who's celebrating his birthday Sunday, it's simply been the most transformative year of his life, 2019 being the year in which he and wife Meghan Markle started their family, welcoming son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in April.

But then the Duke of Sussex happened to mention that he and Duchess Meghan were probably just going to have a small family—not because he only has one brother and it's been great for him, or because a lot sounds like too many, but because it was the ecologically responsible thing to do.

And all hell broke loose, as it has countless times over the course of the year since Harry's 34th birthday, the last birthday he spent as a resident of Kensington Palace, part of the Royal Foundation and a man able to enjoy a full night's sleep.