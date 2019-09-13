The MixtapE! Presents Halsey, Drake and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

By now, you've probably already given Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey's "Don't Call Me Angel," released on Friday, Sept. 13 off the Charlie's Angels soundtrack, a listen or two. But that's truly just the tip of the iceberg. From the start of Halsey's new album era to Drake's contribution to the Top Boy soundtrack, we've listened to practically all of it, separating the wheat from chaff. Here are our picks for the best of the best. You're welcome.