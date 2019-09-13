This Scene From the New Party of Five Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

Fri., Sep. 13, 2019

Party of Five

Freeform

Freeform released a first look today at its reimagining of the classic series Party of Five, and you're going to want to have some tissues handy. 

The scene actually shows off the biggest change between this show and the 1994 series, which originally followed a group of siblings who came together to run a household after their parents died in a car crash. This time, their parents are getting deported, giving the concept a very timely update from original series creators Amy Lippman and Christopher Keyser. 

In the scene released today, the Acosta kids say goodbye to their parents before they have to leave, and learn that their parents even want them to keep the baby with them in the U.S. 

The new show stars Brandon Larracuente, Emily Tosta, Niko Guardado, and Elle Paris Legaspi as the Acosta kids tasked with keeping it together without their parents. 

Larracuente plays Emilio, the oldest, an aspiring musician who had been living away from home until his parents' status was threatened. Tosta plays Lucia, a straight A student who had big college plans and is now becoming more rebellious and politically radicalized in the face of her parents' deportation. 

Guardado plays Beto, the second oldest brother who becomes like the head of the family while struggling with sports, girls, and school. 

Valentina, played by Legaspi, is the youngest sister, described as "precocious and resourceful," and afraid of what the future holds without her mother. 

You can meet them all in the clip above. 

The series premieres Wednesday, January 8 on Freeform. 

The original Party of Five just celebrated its 25th anniversary, and you can find all the secrets from the series right here

