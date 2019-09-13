Why Gigi Hadid Is Being Sued for Posting a Photo of Ex Zayn Malik

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 1:37 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Gigi Hadid is being sued over a photo she posted of ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik.

Photographer Robert O'Neil has filed a lawsuit against the supermodel in the Southern District of New York, citing copyright infringement. In the court docs, obtained by E! News, it's stated, "This action arises out of Defendant's unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O'Neil, a New York based professional photographer."

The docs also claim that Hadid "infringed" O'Neil's copyright by "reproducing and publicly displaying" the photo of Malik on her Instagram Story.

"Gigi Hadid is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photograph," the docs state.

In order to resolve this issue, O'Neil wants 24-year-old Hadid, who has yet to comment on the lawsuit, to declare that she did infringe his copyrights by posting the photo.

Watch

Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid's Rocky Relationship Timeline

According to the docs, O'Neil is also seeking to be awarded either "actual damages and Defendant's profits, gains or advantages of any kind attributable to Defendant's infringement of Plaintiff's Photograph" or "statutory damages of up to $150,000."

Though she has not yet spoken out about this specific case, Hadid did comment publicly in Oct. 2018 after being sued for posting a since-deleted paparazzi photo of herself.

"To the paparazzi, I understand that this is how you make your living, and I respect that this is something I must accept with my job," Hadid wrote. "But there is a line. We are human beings, and sometimes it takes a lot of courage to engage with you because of the resentment I feel for the negative parts of these experiences."

E! News has reached out to Hadid's attorneys for comment on this new lawsuit.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Gigi Hadid , Zayn Malik , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities

Trending Stories

Latest News
The MixTapE!, Drake, Halsey

The MixtapE! Presents Halsey, Drake and More New Music Musts

Jonathan Van Ness

Jonathan Van Ness Is Ready to Cheers to His 3 PCAs Nominations

Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart Premiere, PDA

Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Major PDA Proves They're Definitely Back Together

Joe Keery, 2018 Emmys, 2018 Emmy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Stranger Things' Joe Keery Jumps on the Bowl Cut Bandwagon

Roselyn Keo - Real Life Hustlers

The True Story Behind Hustlers Might Even Be Wilder Than the Movie

Christina Milian, Nick Cannon

"Careless" Nick Cannon Says He Wanted Christina Milian to Catch Him Cheating

Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy

Felicity Huffman Sentenced to 14 Days in Prison in College Admissions Scandal

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.