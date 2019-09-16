The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Shares Her 7 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's sweater weather somewhere!

Fall is the perfect time to change your look up for a new season. And in case you were in need of some inspo, look no further than The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph.

The reality TV star recently celebrated the launch of ASTR the Label's Pop-Up store at The Grove in Los Angeles, where she couldn't help but celebrate a new season of fashion. "I'm probably most excited to cozy up in comfy sweaters!" she told E! News exclusively. "I love pairing them with a cool pair of jeans or a skirt, even shorts if it's warm enough."

"I like to stick with classic looks, but also try to add a fun flair of trendiness to my outfits," she added about her style for fall. "My biggest piece of advice is to be bold and not be afraid to try something different or outside of your comfort zone. Fashion and styling yourself is meant to be fun!"

We asked Cassie to share her must-haves from ASTR the Label with us. Her picks, which you can see below, are just what our fall closet needs!