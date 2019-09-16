EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph Shares Her 7 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

by Cassie Esparza | Mon., Sep. 16, 2019

Araya Diaz/Getty Images for ASTR the Label

It's sweater weather somewhere!

Fall is the perfect time to change your look up for a new season. And in case you were in need of some inspo, look no further than The Bachelor's Cassie Randolph.

The reality TV star recently celebrated the launch of ASTR the Label's Pop-Up store at The Grove in Los Angeles, where she couldn't help but celebrate a new season of fashion. "I'm probably most excited to cozy up in comfy sweaters!" she told E! News exclusively. "I love pairing them with a cool pair of jeans or a skirt, even shorts if it's warm enough."

"I like to stick with classic looks, but also try to add a fun flair of trendiness to my outfits," she added about her style for fall. "My biggest piece of advice is to be bold and not be afraid to try something different or outside of your comfort zone. Fashion and styling yourself is meant to be fun!"

We asked Cassie to share her must-haves from ASTR the Label with us. Her picks, which you can see below, are just what our fall closet needs!

Greta Blazer

What's fall without a blazer? Cassie loves them because they are "fun to layer," and they are the perfect addition to your fall collection. You'll love wearing it on those chilly day and nights. 

$168 ASTR the Label
Working Girl Dress

This dress just screams girl boss! Upgrade your 9-5 looks with this sleek blazer dress. The color makes it easy to accessorize, which Cassie says is a, "fun way to pull your look together or make your outfit look more planned than it is!" 

$148 ASTR the Label
Regis Mock Neck Sweater

Cassie is the most excited to wear all of ASTR the Label's sweaters this fall. "They're SO soft and cozy," she says about their pieces. This stunning cropped knit sweater is just the piece your closet has been looking for!

$98 ASTR the Label
Serena Sweater

Backless is the new black. You can rock this piece with your favorite pair of heels for a cozy and chic look on a night out with your girlfriends!

$98 ASTR the Label
Larsen Pants

From summer to fall, these high-waisted pants are just the right fit and color. 

$110 ASTR the Label
Uma Mini Skirt

A black mini skirt is a staple for any season! Cassie loves pairing skirts with sweaters when it's not too cold. This item will go perfectly with your favorite pair of ankle boots. 

$78 ASTR the Label
Calypso Wrap Top

This sleek satin top will make its way around your closet quite a few times this fall. Pair the adorable piece with any of Cassie's bottom picks to complete your perfect fall outfit. 

$88 ASTR the Label

Shop more great fall looks on ASTR the Label's site.

—Reporting by Mike Vulpo

