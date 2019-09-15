Kourtney Kardashian Wanted to Skip Her B-Day Party & "Just Be Alone" After Epic Fight With Kim

Milestone birthdays are weird for most of us.

So we weren't surprised to see Kourtney Kardashian feeling stressed about hers during Sunday's new and very emotional episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

With her 40th right around the corner, the Poosh founder and mom of three had come down with a serious case of existential anxiety, made worse by an initially fruitless quest for the perfect outfit to wear at her upcoming b-day bash (shoutout to superhero sis and pro mediator Khloe Kardashian for organizing the event in the face of what easily could have been all-consuming drama) and compounded further by a burgeoning feud that broke out between herself and Kim Kardashian over a tangentially-related fashion issue.

Tension first kicked up during a wardrobe fitting at Kourtney's—think shopping trip, but at home—which Kim was invited to in the hopes she'd provide an "honest opinion" about her sibling's extensive lineup of potential party dresses. Except...

"Nothing is jumping out to me. Nothing is special," the budding law student noted, yawning from a chair nearby while Kourtney modeled a wide array of evening-wear items one by one. "What's the vibe here?"