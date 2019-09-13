"Careless" Nick Cannon Says He Wanted Christina Milian to Catch Him Cheating

On Friday, Cannon appeared as a guest on radio show Power 106, where he seemingly responded to Milian's Just the Sip interview quotes.

"I don't think I did anything wrong. I wasn't cheating, you got to be in a relationship to cheat," Cannon said. "We not going to get into the details but I would say the way I believe if, she went through t my phone and all that, and back then is what I told her and I will tell her now, but if you go looking for something you gone find something."

The TV personality continued, "And I'm going to tell you this, if a man, I'll speak for myself, if I am careless enough to allow myself to get caught then that means I wanted to get caught. The word is careless, you know what careless means...I could care less. I was at an age where I didn't care."

When asked what the password was on his phone, the TV personality replied, "0-0-0-0. I didn't give a damn!"