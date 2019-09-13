Slay Like Ciara in the Nine West x Kohl's Collection

by Jake Thompson | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 11:19 AM
Whether it's work or play, there's a million and one ways to make an entrance. And nobody arrives in style better than fashion maven Ciara whom's featured in Nine West's new collection for Kohl's.
From burgundy moto jackets, to killer leather riding boots, to tailored monochromatic suits (like the one Ciara's rocking), there's a little something to help every wardrobe level up.
And if you spend $50 or more (easy to do with so many styles), take an extra $10 off using promo code: FALLSTYLE10.
Check out seven of our favorites below.
We've never met a monochromatic look we didn't like! Strike your best power pose because these tailored suit seperates are made to rule. Also available in navy, green, black and tan.
Accessorize your favorite fashions with this chic crossbody bag in cognac snake multi. Also available in black and tan.
This front-knot shirt dress is perfect for a weekend museum stroll or a quick stop at the ice cream shop! Also available in cheetah and navy.
Giddy up and make a bold statement in this fierce black leather riding boots. Also available in dark gray.
Layer up and top off your look with this sleek burgundy moto jacket.
Add a little something extra to your professional vibe with these gunmetal slip-on loafers. Also available in black, dark red, houndstooth, leopard and navy.
Stand out when you travel with this primrose pink hardside spinner luggage bag. Perfect for the gal on the go!
Mix and match hundreds of more styles at Kohl's.
