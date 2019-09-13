Here's What Drake Does When He's Bored and Drunk—Hint: Degrassi Is Involved

When the alcohol's flowing, sometimes Champagne Papi remembers Jimmy Brooks.

Late Thursday, Drakeshared a personal tidbit with his near-60 million Instagram followers. "Sometimes when I am drunk and bored in the club I stare down and see degrassi scripts....no rap [cap]," he wrote in a post.

As proof, the star uploaded a snap of himself in what appears to be a bar or club gazing down at the floor. The rapper finished the Instagram post with a second photo, this time a throwback shot, of him as a young star by the name of Aubrey at a table read for Degrassi, on which he starred from 2001 through 2008.

The standout post naturally spurred plenty of commentary, including from his former co-stars Lauren Collins and Cassie Steele, who portrayed Paige and Manny on the hit series.