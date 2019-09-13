Another Game of Thrones Prequel Could Give Us the Targaryen Glory Days

Helen Sloan/HBO
by Lauren Piester | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 9:26 AM
Helen Sloan/HBO
Another Game of Thrones prequel could be on the way.
The pilot for the first one, starring Naomi Watts, has already been filmed, and Deadline reports that HBO is about to order another one. This time, it's set 300 years before the start of Game of Thrones and documents the glory days of the Targaryen family.
According to Deadline, the project is created by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, and will be based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, the first part of which was released in November of last year. It tells the history of the Targaryens, including several events that will be familiar to Game of Thrones fans.
In May, Martin wrote on his blog that two of the Game of Thrones prequels "remain in the script stage," and recommended that fans read Fire & Blood to come up with their own theories.
The first book of Fire & Blood includes Aegon I Targaryen's conquest of the Seven Kingdoms, Aegon I's reign after his conquest, the lives of Aegon I's sons, the ascension of Aegon's grandson Jaehaerys, his reign, all his sons dying, a civil war, and more.
For some context, Daenerys Targaryen's father was Aerys II, and his father was Aegon V, so we're many generations away from any Targaryens we recognize.
The previously announced prequel starts even longer before the events of Game of Thrones, taking place thousands of years before the Stark kids were born. That still untitled prequel chronicles the descent from the golden Age of Heroes into the world's darkest hour, and will explain the true origin of the white walkers and share horrifying secrets of Westeros' history.
Naomi Watts stars alongside Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.
The pilot filmed earlier this year and is currently in post production at HBO.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?