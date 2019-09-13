Kim Kardashian Explains Why Her Kids' Names Fit Their Personalities

Kim Kardashian put a lot of thought into choosing the perfect names for her little ones.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dished on the name-picking process on Friday's episode of LIVE With Kelly and Ryan.

The topic came up after Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa brought up Kendall Jenner's recent interview on The Tonight Show. While speaking to Jimmy Fallon, the model recalled coming over to Kim's home to help pick out a name for her sister's newborn.

"She would not let me leave the house until we figured out a name and then ended up going with the name that I didn't care for as much," Kendall said earlier this week. "Like, I think they were all really beautiful, but I was kind of rooting for another name."

During her interview on the morning show, Kim explained what really happened. Apparently, the KKW Beauty head was up against a deadline for naming her youngest son. So, she called her sisters for help and Kendall came over to help her settle on a moniker. Kylie Jenner also called in via FaceTime.