Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Slams Criticism of Royal as "Unjust"

Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images
by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 8:09 AM
Mark Large - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Misha Nonoo is taking a stand for her royal friend.
Amid ongoing criticism and backlash toward Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, her designer BFF defended the woman she's known since before her royal ties.
In an interview with Today's Keir Simmons, Nonoo shared her stance on the criticism her friend has faced. "I think it's unjust and I think that people should really focus on the good work that they do—a prime example of that is this," she said, referencing Markle's Thursday launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a line created with four brands and in collaboration with UK charity Smart Works to help dress unemployed women interviewing for jobs. Nonoo created a white collared shirt for the collection.
"It's her first official engagement after having had her baby and it's all about empowering women, it's all about what she has essentially always sought to do," Nonoo pointed out to Simmons.
Nonoo also spoke to the authenticity of Markle's royal work, explaining, "I think that that was something that her and I bonded over from very early days of our relationship was that she genuinely seeks to help people."
As for the two friends working together on the collection, the designer had a glowing review of Archie Harrison's famous mom.
"She's been amazing. She's the consummate professional. She's been extremely hands-on in the project. It's something that she's really passionate about," Nonoo described to Simmons, noting Markle left the design details for Nonoo to "nail."
Ultimately, if you want to know about someone, ask one of their best pals. "I'm so proud of Meghan and all her hard work—always—but this in particular," the designer told Vanity Fair. "It's a brilliant idea and I think it's going to have a real impact on people's lives. It's been a lot of work but she's always been so hard working. She's so intelligent, she's a very clever lady, and the ideas she comes up with are very innovative and forward thinking."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
50 Fascinating Facts About Tyler Perry: From Living in His Car to Owning a Studio and Hanging Out With Oprah
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?