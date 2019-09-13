Sean Penn Reading Mean Tweets Is All You Need To Watch Today

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 7:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sean Penn, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

ABC

Sean Penn can take the shade!

The 59-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday. During the show, he demonstrated that he has no problem making fun of himself, as he took part in the popular Mean Tweets segment, in which he read trolling Twitter messages about himself out loud. Unlike most past celebrity participants, he insisted on doing so in the studio during the interview portion of the program rather than backstage.

One read, "Sean Penn's just mad that he looks like the inside of a banana skin, but you didn't hear it from me."

Another Twitter user tweeted that Penn "seems like the kind of guy who would delete an Instagram if he didn't get enough likes."

"No way you're on Instagram," Jimmy Kimmel quipped.

"I just got rid of email!" Penn replied.

"Sean Penn seems like he'd stab me for no reason'—That's true—'and then immaculately stitch my wounds while telling me about his time in Haiti," the actor read.

Photos

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Watch the segment below:

Penn appeared on the show to promote his second novel, Bob Honey Sings Jimmy Crack Corn, the sequel to last year's Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff, which is out in stores now.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sean Penn , Jimmy Kimmel Live , Jimmy Kimmel , Funny , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: Having a Baby Hasn't Hurt Our Sex Life

Tyler Perry

50 Fascinating Facts About Tyler Perry: From Living in His Car to Owning a Studio and Hanging Out With Oprah

Randall Emmett, Lala Kent

Lala Kent Reveals Which Vanderpump Rules Co-Star Definitely Won't Be Her Bridesmaid

Misha Nonoo, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Friend Misha Nonoo Slams Criticism of Royal as "Unjust"

Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian

Paris Hilton Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction at Kim Kardashian's Dinner Party

Scott Disick, Flip It Like Disick 106

Scott Disick Finds Out About the Quarter Million Dollar Drain: See His Reaction

Simone Biles, Tevin Biles-Thomas

Simone Biles' Brother Tevin Pleads Not Guilty in Triple Murder Case

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.