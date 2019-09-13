Jennifer Garner's Daughter Has Declared She's a "Fun-Killing Mom"

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 6:34 AM

If your mom is Jennifer Garner, let's just say you're going to hear the word "no" a lot. 

The star admitted it herself on The Tonight Show Thursday. "If you're like me, I kill the fun," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me."

She and ex Ben Affleck are parents to three youngsters, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. While she may be tough, the actress' strict parenting has seemingly been inspiring for one of her kids. "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!" one of Garner's daughters hilariously wrote in a note. 

Fortunately for the kiddos, their famous mom does cut them some slack once a year on "Yes Day." 

As Garner explained to the late-night host, she learned the concept from a children's book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, in which the mom says yes to whatever her kids ask for an entire day. She is set to star in a film adaptation, which is perfect considering she's been doing it in real life for years—except the three have to unite on what they want. 

"A 13-year-old and a 7-year-old have a different idea about what they'd like to get out of 'Yes Day,'" she said. "They have to agree 'cause it's just one day."

Not to fret—they come to a consensus. 

As she put it, "The one thing they can agree on is basically making an ass out of me."

