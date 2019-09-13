Jennifer Garner's Daughter Has Declared She's a "Fun-Killing Mom"

If your mom is Jennifer Garner, let's just say you're going to hear the word "no" a lot.

The star admitted it herself on The Tonight Show Thursday. "If you're like me, I kill the fun," she told Jimmy Fallon. "I am so lame. I say no to everything. They call me the dragon. They have all these names for me."

She and ex Ben Affleck are parents to three youngsters, daughters Violet and Seraphina and son Samuel. While she may be tough, the actress' strict parenting has seemingly been inspiring for one of her kids. "When I grow up, I want to be a fun-killing mom, just like you!" one of Garner's daughters hilariously wrote in a note.

Fortunately for the kiddos, their famous mom does cut them some slack once a year on "Yes Day."