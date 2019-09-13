Kate Bosworth Swore Off Dating Actors After Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom

It's been over a decade since Kate Bosworth and Orlando Bloom split. The 36-year-old actress looked back at their romance on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

During the show, a caller asked the Blue Crush star about the biggest lesson she learned from the relationship.

"Oh my God! I knew this was going to be a crazy one," she said.

After thinking it over, Bosworth gave a very short and sweet response.

"Well, I married a director," she said, later adding, "Sorry!"

Andy Cohen agreed that actors dating other actors can be messy.

"It's no bueno," Bosworth said. "It's just—it's too much of the same thing."

Still, the 21 star spoke highly of her ex.

"He's so lovely, truly," she said. "I'm not being mean."

In fact, she said the two are still "really, really good friends" and that there's "nothing bad at all" between them.