Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande & Lana Del Rey Gift Us With Their Girl Power Anthem "Don't Call Me Angel"

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Sep. 13, 2019 4:31 AM

Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Don't Call Me Angel Music Video

Universal Music Group

Back in 2009, a little band called Destiny's Child gifted us with the anthem "Independent Women" in honor of a little movie called Charlie's Angels. You know, the epic Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore andLucy Liu flick that inspired a new generation to kick butt.

And now, as we anxiously await the film's November reboot, Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Reyhave teamed up to deliver us with a new, fiercely empowering track and video to play on repeat: "Don't Call Me Angel," which they presented to us early Friday morning. 

In the nearly five minute, sultry clip, the trio—and really, we dare you to name a more iconic trio—don black wings, throw knives and wrestle in the boxing ring. Of course, there's also gyrating and face licking. (Thank you, Miley!) "Ain't from no heaven, yeah you heard me right," belts out Ariana. "Even though you know we fly, don't call me angel."

Meanwhile, Miley sings about being, well, an independent woman. "I make my money and I write the checks so Samy my name with a little respect," she croons. "All my girls successful and you really just our guest."

At the end of the Hannah Lux Davis directed video, we're gifted with a surprise cameo by the reboot's director Elizabeth Banks, who also stars as Bosley in the flick. "Angels, this is not our house," she says as they chug wine and snack on grapes. "Time to go to work."

For her part, Lana recently opened up about joining forces with Ariana and Miley.

"When I first heard it, obviously I wasn't on it. It was just Ariana‘s parts," she said. "They wanted me to write something, so I...kind of cut her verse into a halftime bridge and just saying some stuff over her courses as well, and then Miley jumped on. So, it's just really very spicy. A spicy little track."

Fans got their first tease of the song back in July when Song dropped its first trailer for the film, which also features Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska.

Kick off your day by watching to the full video above! Charlie's Angels hits theaters on November 15.

 

