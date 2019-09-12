Rihanna Hosts 2019 Diamond Ball: See Cardi B and More Stars As They Arrive

Rihanna's Diamond Ball is the place to be tonight in New York City.

Now in its fifth year, the annual gala benefits the star's Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 and supports education, health and emergency response programs around the world.

Stars like Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Normani and many more turned out for the philanthropic affair. This year's host is late night funnyman Seth Meyers, and will feature live performances from DJ Khaledand Pharrell Williams.

It's safe to say Rihanna won't soon forget the past few days, especially after debuting her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie collection during New York Fashion Week. The runway show, which is being kept under wraps until its Amazon Prime Video stream on Sept. 20, drew dozens of stars and even more praise for the multi-hyphenate star.

"Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great," Rihanna told E! News exclusively backstage. "This was a great show."