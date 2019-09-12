Rihanna Hosts 2019 Diamond Ball: See Cardi B and More Stars As They Arrive

by McKenna Aiello | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 7:00 PM
Rihanna's Diamond Ball is the place to be tonight in New York City.
Now in its fifth year, the annual gala benefits the star's Clara Lionel Foundation, which she founded in 2012 and supports education, health and emergency response programs around the world.
Stars like Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Normani and many more turned out for the philanthropic affair. This year's host is late night funnyman Seth Meyers, and will feature live performances from DJ Khaledand Pharrell Williams.
It's safe to say Rihanna won't soon forget the past few days, especially after debuting her latest Savage X Fenty lingerie collection during New York Fashion Week. The runway show, which is being kept under wraps until its Amazon Prime Video stream on Sept. 20, drew dozens of stars and even more praise for the multi-hyphenate star.
"Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great," Rihanna told E! News exclusively backstage. "This was a great show."
Watch as Rih-Rih repeats history once again by checking out our gallery of celebrity red carpet arrivals below:
Shut. It. Down. The woman of the hour is nothing short of stunning in Givenchy couture.
Dressed in Georges Hobeika couture, the belle of the ball arrives!
High fashion risk, high fashion reward.
New York Fashion Week's hottest couple steps out in style.
Pop's latest It girl shines in silver.
Diamonds for days! The hip-hop star rocks his namesake and then some.
Putting on the ritz! The dapper rapper and his girlfriend go all out for the event.
The model-entrepreneur shows a bit of skin in a sheer black dress.
One month after returning to the U.S. following legal drama in Sweden, the rapper finds himself back on the red carpet.
Hours after announcing his wife's second pregnancy, Nicole debuts her baby bump.
We're green with envy over the model's extravagant look.
The rapper suits up for the annual charity event.
The 13-time Grammy winner, who is set to perform at the event, is supported by his longtime love before taking the stage.
No pre-show jitters here! This year's emcee of the evening is ready to have a good time.
The model channels her inner Rapunzel in a long braid and billowing gown.
