5 New York Fashion Week Spring 2020 Trends You Can Shop Now

Chunky belts, baring midriffs in bright Euphoria-inspired two pieces, and slouchy pants were all the rage on the runway during New York Fashion Week for Spring 2020.

With autumn already here, (we're 48 days from Halloween and 103 days from Christmas), 2020 is right around the corner so what better way to put a little spring in your step than to shop ahead of the season?

To get you started, here's five of the biggest Spring 2020 trends we'll be adding to our carts. Happy shopping!