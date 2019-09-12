Megyn Kelly Reacts to Charlize Theron's Portrayal in Upcoming Bombshell Movie

LIONSGATE/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Sep. 12, 2019 5:54 PM
LIONSGATE/Getty Images
As far as casting decisions go, Megyn Kelly should consider herself lucky that Charlize Theron is playing her in the movie, Bombshell.
But the newscaster was cool as a cucumber when asked about the actress' latest role. In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, the former Fox News broadcaster says, "She seems smart, seems like a good mom, so I could do worse."
However, with the release of the Bombshell trailer in August, it's hard to imagine anyone else taking on the role of Megyn. In the teaser, which is definitely a big tease, Charlize looks eerily similar to the currently unemployed TV personality. From her poised looks, to the way Megyn purses her lips, Charlize has mastered all the mannerisms that viewers would see on their TV screens on a daily basis.
Of course, the makeup department helped her achieve the character in a big way. The blonde locks that Charlize sports in the trailer are a dead match to the pixie cut Megyn wears.
Charlize isn't the only star to impress in the trailer. She is joined by Margot Robbie and Nicole Kidman, who plays Gretchen Carlson.
But this knockout cast almost didn't come to fruition. In a recent interview during New York Fashion Week, Kidman revealed that she was mulling over the role and knew she wanted to work with Margot and Charlize, but Meryl Streepwas the one who convinced her to take on the challenging role. "I asked her on the set of Big Little Lies and she was like, 'No, you have to do it,'" the actress shared.
The film, which is about the sexual harassment allegations leveled against the late Roger Ailes, is set for release in December.
