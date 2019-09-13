Justin and Hailey Bieber Really Did Get Married—and Here's How They're Doing One Year Later

So when's the wedding, you two?

Not an untimely question for Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber, who married each other a year ago in about as simple a ceremony as any two celebrities could want these days, with just the preacher and one other witness to share the moment, but are planning to take their vows again in front of a bigger crowd in the very near future.

And oh, didn't they play coy about it last summer, content to let the uncertainty they left in their wake—they may as well have hung a "Just Married?" sign on the back of their ride—carry the day.

"I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I'm not married yet!" Hailey tweeted-then-deleted.

But the longtime friends turned on-again couple—who had dated several years prior but were barely engaged for two months before showing up at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018, a Thursday—really did make it official. The model previously known as Hailey Baldwin soon become Hailey Bieber on social media and certain members of her famous family, at least, didn't shy away from just admitting that the nuptials had occurred.